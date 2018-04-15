Chester Legion to honor state commander, auxiliary president

Vermont Commander Huzon “Jerry” Stewart and Auxiliary President Lynda Farmer, both from Chester Post/Unit 67, will be celebrated as they near the end of their 2017-2018 year at the helm of the American Legion Department of Vermont.

A banquet in their honor will be held May 12, 2018 at the Chester Post 67, 637 VT Route 103 S.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner — either prime rib or baked haddock — at 6 p.m. Tickets are $18, and may be purchased by calling Gail Stewart at 802-875-2678 or 207-590-0204. You can also mail your check and dinner preference to Gail Stewart at P.O. Box 465, Chester, VT 05143. RSVP by May 1.

If you are unable to attend but wish to send a tribute or story to be shared during the celebration, email it to Judy Cenate at valview@comcast.net or cell 802-289-9025.