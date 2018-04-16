REVISED – GMUSD special meeting agenda for April 17, 2018
Apr 16, 2018
The Green Mountain Unified School District board of directors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday April 17, 2018 in the Library of the Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main Street in Chester at 6 p.m. Below is the revised agenda. The CTES principal candidate interview was moved later in the meeting and the discussion of Student Services which was to provide answers on the out-of-district special education transportation budget eliminated.
I. Call to Order: (Roll Call)
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. Executive Session: a. Interview of Interim CTES Principal Candidates Action
III. Approval of Minutes: a. April 10, 2018, Regular Meeting
IV. Communications: a. Public Comments b. Board Comments
V. Old Business: a. Budget, GMUSD FY2018-201
VI. New Business: a. Approval of Warning
VII. Executive Session: (6:30 to 7:30) a. Interview with Interim CTES Principal Candidate
VII. Executive Session: a. Student Services
VIII. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Item: a. Regular Meeting: May 8, 2018 @ Green MountainUHS, 6:00 PM
IX. Adjournment Action
