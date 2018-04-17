GM announces 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 3rd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-2019 school year.

Honors

Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.

7th Grade

Tristan Anderson, Sydney Handren, Maisen LaPrise, Philip Malazarte, Conner Miles and Liam O’Brien

8th Grade

James Birmingham, Caroline Donovan-Atwood, Benjamin Hart, Evan Hayes, Maxwell Hooke and Lily Vullo

9th Grade

Tori Blanchard, Ty Merrill, Tierney O’Brien, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone and Rosalee Saccardo

10th Grade

James Anderson, Devin Brown, Gary Gaudet Jr., Thatcher LaPrise, Nina Neptune,

Noah Ogorzalek and Magali Stowell Aleman

11th Grade

Gary Clay, Aegan Coger, Kaleb Cosgrove, Grace Johnson, Erika Knockenhauer, Emily McCann, Deirdre Moore, Jeffrey Parker and Camille Rivet

12th Grade

Ioleandra Barbaro, Isabelle Cameron, Sabrina Manfredo, Clara Martorano, Evan Otis and Alexia White

High Honors

Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.



7th Grade

Kira Brown and Marlayna King

8th Grade

Ryan Colburn, Jordan Harper and Grace Tyrrell

9th Grade

Aliza Allen, Anna Church, Sarah Devereux, Kyleigh Moses, Narelle Saylor and Chestina Terry

10th Grade

Austin Chaves, Meekah Hance, Kamryn Ravlin, Jacob Thomas and Abigail Williams

11th Grade

Keegan Ewald, Anne Lamson, Maya Lewis, Jenner Lyman, Simone Martorano, Chase Ordwary-Smith, Chelsea Rose and Erika Wright

12th Grade

Josh Bodin and Tiffany Ervin

Principal’s List

Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.

7th Grade

Samuel Boxer, Berkley Hutchins, Eben Mosher, Claire Palmer, Jessica Pierce,

Tristan Prescott, Jane Thompson and Mia Valente

8th Grade

Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Maya Farrar, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux,

Everett Mosher, Haley Racicot, Hannah Robinson and Eva Svec

9th Grade

Kayley Boissonnault, Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins and Olivia Wright

10th Grade

Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings, Laurel King, Chase Rawson, Alyssa Ripley,

Zoe Svec, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson and Angelae Wunderle

11th Grade

Carissa Bailey, Hannah Buffum, Hailey Colyer, Rachel Guerra, Paige Karl, Allison Kenney, Reilly Merrill, Teyah Morin and Alexandria Pippin

12th Grade

Tanner Bischofberger, Noelle Gigoux, Sierra Kehoe, Adam Landry, Chrystal Longe,

Brianna Luman, Casey Richardson, Eliza Rounds and Sadie Wood