GM announces 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 3rd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-2019 school year.
Honors
Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.
7th Grade
Tristan Anderson, Sydney Handren, Maisen LaPrise, Philip Malazarte, Conner Miles and Liam O’Brien
8th Grade
James Birmingham, Caroline Donovan-Atwood, Benjamin Hart, Evan Hayes, Maxwell Hooke and Lily Vullo
9th Grade
Tori Blanchard, Ty Merrill, Tierney O’Brien, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone and Rosalee Saccardo
10th Grade
James Anderson, Devin Brown, Gary Gaudet Jr., Thatcher LaPrise, Nina Neptune,
Noah Ogorzalek and Magali Stowell Aleman
11th Grade
Gary Clay, Aegan Coger, Kaleb Cosgrove, Grace Johnson, Erika Knockenhauer, Emily McCann, Deirdre Moore, Jeffrey Parker and Camille Rivet
12th Grade
Ioleandra Barbaro, Isabelle Cameron, Sabrina Manfredo, Clara Martorano, Evan Otis and Alexia White
High Honors
Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.
7th Grade
Kira Brown and Marlayna King
8th Grade
Ryan Colburn, Jordan Harper and Grace Tyrrell
9th Grade
Aliza Allen, Anna Church, Sarah Devereux, Kyleigh Moses, Narelle Saylor and Chestina Terry
10th Grade
Austin Chaves, Meekah Hance, Kamryn Ravlin, Jacob Thomas and Abigail Williams
11th Grade
Keegan Ewald, Anne Lamson, Maya Lewis, Jenner Lyman, Simone Martorano, Chase Ordwary-Smith, Chelsea Rose and Erika Wright
12th Grade
Josh Bodin and Tiffany Ervin
Principal’s List
Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.
7th Grade
Samuel Boxer, Berkley Hutchins, Eben Mosher, Claire Palmer, Jessica Pierce,
Tristan Prescott, Jane Thompson and Mia Valente
8th Grade
Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Maya Farrar, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux,
Everett Mosher, Haley Racicot, Hannah Robinson and Eva Svec
9th Grade
Kayley Boissonnault, Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins and Olivia Wright
10th Grade
Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings, Laurel King, Chase Rawson, Alyssa Ripley,
Zoe Svec, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson and Angelae Wunderle
11th Grade
Carissa Bailey, Hannah Buffum, Hailey Colyer, Rachel Guerra, Paige Karl, Allison Kenney, Reilly Merrill, Teyah Morin and Alexandria Pippin
12th Grade
Tanner Bischofberger, Noelle Gigoux, Sierra Kehoe, Adam Landry, Chrystal Longe,
Brianna Luman, Casey Richardson, Eliza Rounds and Sadie Wood
