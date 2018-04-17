The 5th Annual Heath Gordon Scholarship Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, May 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Chester American Legion, 637 VT Route 103 South.

Over the four years of the scholarship, this 501(c)3 has raised and given away $26,000 to four Green Mountain Union High School graduates who are pursuing careers in music or art, according to Sam Gordon, brother of the late Heath Gordon, for whom the scholarship is named. Gordon was a Green Mountain grad and an eclectic artist and musician who died at the age of 43.

The first winner, Cheyenne Prescott, attends Berklee College of Music in Boston. She was followed by Tessa Bushey, attending Lesley University for Animation and Motion Media, Maddie Thomas who is attending Clark University for Theatre and Dramatic Arts and William Charlton, now enrolled at the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

This year’s fund-raiser, which coincides with Cinco de Mayo — a Mexican holiday to commemorate the Mexican Army ’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 — will feature silent and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle and dancing to the live music of the ’80s and ’90s featuring the Roy Brown Band.

The auctions will feature lots items from local and state vendors including: gift certificates, jewelry, apparel, artwork, gift baskets and much more.

If you can’t make the event and would like do donate, cash, check or credit card donation is fully tax deductible. Checks can be made out to: Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund and sent to: Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund and mailed to 7180 W. Porpoise Drive in Homosassa, FL 34446.

Credit card donations can be made online by clicking here. If you would like to donate an auction item, contact Sam Gordon via phone call or text @ 352-228-3842 or email sgord20@hotmail.com.

Donated items also can be tax deductible based on their fair value with the exception of services.