Andover Day Fair seeks artisans, crafters

Crafter and artisan vendors are invited to reserve a space to display and sell their wares at The Andover Project Committee’s fifth annual Andover Day Fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Andover Town Hall grounds at 953 Andover Road.

The event includes arts, crafts, homemade items, and music, fly-fishing demonstrations, food, a raffle, children’s wood workshop, and other activities.

The space is free to Andover residents and $25 to all others. Contact Deb Moser at 802-875-5454 or dmoser6468@gmail.com to reserve booth space.