Arts events: April 26 through May 1, 2018

Save the Date: 16th Annual Music in the Meadow

On Saturday, June 30, Motel in the Meadow hosts its 16th annual Music in the Meadow fundraising concert for the Vermont-New Hampshire Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Vermont Route 11 West in Chester. The event is from noon to 8 p.m. June 30 with the gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

All proceeds go to the Komen Race for the Cure to hopefully find a cure for breast cancer. All monies raised from this event go to Race for the Cure.

There will be a raffle, silent auction, horseshoe tournament, and entertainment performed by local musicians, including Green Mountain. Express, Ben Fuller, Heartfire, Brendon Thomas, Totally Submerged, The Imperfectionists, and The Illusion and Intercept. The bands donate their time and talent. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Those interested in being volunteers should contact Motel in the Meadow at 802-875-2626 or email musicinthemeadow@gmail.com.

April 26: Big Woods Voices in BMC Benefit Concert

Big Woods Voices, which features four veteran area singers celebrating their common passion for a cappella harmony, will headline a concert benefiting the Brattleboro Music Center.

The event is set for Thursday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the BMC Auditorium, 72 Blanche Moyse Way in Brattleboro. Tickets are $15 and are available via the BMC website at www.bmc.org.

Big Woods Voices includes Alan Blood, Will Danforth, Becky Graber, and Amanda Witman. Three of the group’s members also have significant connections to the Brattleboro Music Center.

Big Woods Voices marries singing traditions from around the world with various American roots genres. The group performs richly harmonized standards of the American roots lexicon and completely original compositions.

For more information or to buy tickets click here.

May 1: Agent Orange works, talk at Rock Library

Join artist Keisha Luce on Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls as she discusses her journey to meet and work with Vietnamese people who suffer from birth defects believed to be caused by their parents’ and grandparents’ exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

To complement this presentation, poet and Vietnam veteran Joseph Hammond will read from his work.

An exhibit of her work “Sum & Parts” will be on display. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.