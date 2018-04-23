Green Up Day in Andover, Cavendish & Chester

Andover Green-Up Day from 9 a.m. to noon

Andover Green-Up day will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 5. Residents and friends are invited to beautify the town grounds, clean the roadsides and spruce up the cemeteries. Meet at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, to choose your work assignment. Coffee will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring gardening gloves and tools including wheelbarrows, rakes, clippers, loppers and leaf blowers and join in the community spirit.

After the work is over, participants are invited to stay to celebrate a job well done and share lunch with friends and neighbors. Attendees should bring a potluck salad or dessert to accompany the hot dogs and soft drinks that will be provided.

New friends, neighbors, and student volunteers are welcome.

For information or questions regarding Andover’s Green-Up Day contact Deb Moser at 875-5454, dmoser6468@gmail.com.

Cavendish invites all to meet at Proctorsville Green



Cavendish will join hundreds of communities throughout Vermont to support the 48-year-old tradition of picking up roadside trash accumulated over the winter on Saturday, May 5.

No special gear is required to join this family friendly event, just the desire to pitch in and clean up unsightly litter. Come to the Proctorsville Green with friends and family on Saturday May 5 to pick up special green trash bags, protective gloves and your road assignment.

The big sweep begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon with a free town-sponsored barbecue on the Proctorsville Green, where hot dogs and hamburgers will be on the grill. In case of a downpour, Green Up Day will be on Sunday May 6, same time, same place.

For more information call Diane McNamara at the Town Office at 226-7292.

Green bags available at four Chester sites

Colunteers in the town of Chester are invited to participate in Green Up Day efforts coordinated by the Town of Chester and the Chester Conservation Committee.

Volunteers are encouraged to green up roadways in their area anytime this spring. Green Up bags will be available by the end of April at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St., Erskines at 54 Grain Store Road and Chester Hardware at 21 Main St.

The dumpster will be at the Town Garage off Depot Street on May 3 to begin accepting trash.

More information is available at the Green Up VT website or by emailing Frank Kelley at fjmkelley@gmail.com.