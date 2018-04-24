College News

Two area men from the Reserved Officer Training Corps in the Charleston, South Carolina Corps of Cadets were recognized for academic and military leadership and excellence on Thursday, March 29. They are:

Christopher Armstrong (Army) of Chester received the Reserve Officers Association of the United States Award. The Reserve Officers Association Award is presented to cadets who have demonstrated outstanding competence in the arts and sciences of national defense.

Patrick Clancy (Air Force) of Springfield received the Military Officer Association of America ROTC Medal. The Military Officer Association of America ROTC Medal is presented to outstanding cadets or midshipmen in their next-to-last year in the program who has demonstrated exceptional potential for military leadership.

Zekiel Cammarata of Springfield was one of eight students inducted into the Elmira College cast of the Alpha Psi Omega National Theatre Honor Society during a recent induction ceremony. Elmira College is located in Elmira, N.Y.