Prompted by this Chester Telegraph article, Bob Miller of the Vermont Journal issued a short statement in his publication, writing, “he has purchased The Message of (sic) the Week. The sale will merge the newspapers but continue to be published only under The Vermont Journal and The Shopper banners. … The Message, as a separate entity, will cease publication immediately.”

Editor’s note: The name of the publication is The Message for the Week.

By Shawn Cunningham and Cynthia Prairie

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Message for the Week, the 44-year-old tabloid newspaper founded by the Johnson family, is closed today — for the second time in its storied life — ostensibly awaiting its sale to KMA Publishing of Ludlow, which owns The Vermont Journal.

Reached at his Pennsylvania headquarters, George “Scoop” Sample, owner of the Sample News Group that has owned The Message and the Claremont-based Eagle Times since October of 2009, told The Telegraph on Friday that discussion of the sale was “premature” and that KMA owner Bob Miller was the person to ask about the deal.

When told that The Telegraph was reporting an article about the impending sale, Miller said, “No comment.” When asked if he intended to buy The Message, the phone went dead.

Nevertheless, The Message office in Chester – which lists its office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays – was closed and dark and calls to the Message phone were answered by Journal employees with the greeting, “Vermont Journal and Shopper.” Apparently telephones have been forwarded from Chester to KMA’s office in Ludlow.

With no one working on its deadline day, it appears that The Message will not be published this coming week, at least not by its current owner.

Ginny Gosselin, a long time ad salesperson for area newspapers who currently works for The Eagle Times, said Thursday evening that the 15 or so Eagle Times employees were called to a 1:30 p.m. meeting at their Claremont offices, and told by Associate Publisher Frank Amato that The Message had been sold.

Gosselin, who has worked on and off for The Message for a number of years, said, “I loved The Message.” She added that no one was fired and all were offered positions to continue with The Eagle Times.

Donna Allen, who worked for The Vermont Journal for a number of years and had been working for The Eagle Times for about 10 weeks, had just become editor of The Message.

Reached Friday morning, Allen confirmed the Thursday meeting in Claremont.

Highs and lows for The Message

Founded in 1974 by Bill and Joan Johnson, The Message was taken over in the 1980s by their son, the late Wes Johnson and his wife Theresa, who still lives in Chester. The paper gained a loyal following as a display for Wes Johnson’s photography and for its coverage of community events. In 2004, following Johnson’s death, the paper was sold to New Hampshire businessman Harvey Hill, publisher of The Eagle Times and its Twin State Valley Media Network.