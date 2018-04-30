To the editor: GM Iron Chefs serve winning recipe at State House

We are pleased and proud to announce that one of our winning teams of this year’s Jr. Iron Chef competition was invited to the Vermont State House to witness the reading of a Jr Iron Chef Vt resolution, to be recognized by their representatives in the House chamber and then to cook their award-winning recipes for legislators.

Unfortunately, only one of the winning teams from Green Mountain was able to participate this year, but both teams were recognized before the crowd of legislators and fellow State House visitors when the resolution was read.

This is a significant accomplishment for our two teams – The Chieftains and The Skillet Takes.

Two Chieftains members, Caitlin McCoy and Alexandria Pippen, and two coaches Carol Neff and Christine Anderson attended the event. They toured the State House and served nearly 100 portions of their recipe in the State House dining room.

We have participated in this great event now for six years and winning four times. Jr Iron Chef VT is something we all look forward to each year. It not only is a great learning experience but also lots of fun.

Thanks to all who make it possible to be involved in this great event.

Sincerely,

Jack Carroll

Jr. Iron Chef Vt Coordinator

Green Mountain High School