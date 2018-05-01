Distinguished Young Woman White visits CAES

On a recent day in late April, the After School Program at Chester-Andover Elementary School was visited by Vermont’s Distinguished Young Woman of 2018, Lexi White of Chester. Lexi stopped by the program to speak with 3rd and 4th graders about the Be Your Best Self program, an initiative of the America’s Distinguished Young Women Scholarship program, that works to instill qualities in young people including being healthy, ambitious, involved, responsible and studious.

After some fun on the playground, Lexi, who hopes to attend James Madison University in Virginia to study elementary education, met with students to discuss their goals. Among them, students cited learning to playing the saxophone, becoming a vet and getting a 100 on a spelling test.

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Ala., Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. It has provided life-changing experiences for more than 750,000 young women. Last year, Distinguished Young Women provided almost $1.5 billion in cash and college scholarship opportunities at the local, state and national level.

Lexi will be representing Vermont at the nationals in Mobile in late June, just days after she graduates from Green Mountain Union High.

