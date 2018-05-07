To the editor: Gordon Scholarship thanks all who helped with fund-raiser

It was a fantastic Cinco De Mayo night at the Chester American Legion, and the Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund has a ton of people to thank for their 5th annual fundraiser. The fund was able to add thousands to their bank account Saturday night and excited about putting it to good use. All proceeds will go to a deserving GM senior or GM Alumni pursuing a college degree in either art or music.

First off, we would like to thank all of the great folks that came out to our event. This event is the backbone of our fundraising efforts and we appreciate everyone coming out to support us. Then of course we would like to thank all the generous donors that gave us items for our auction and recognize them here.

They are: Mo’s Fudge Factor, Stratton Mountain Resort, Jay Peak Resort, Alchemist Brewery, Body & Sole Therapeutics, Sage Jewelry, Louanne Metcalf, Willow Farm Pet Services, Greg Pajala, George Haines, Papa John’s Syrup, Fox Meadow Farms, Salty Sista, Cottonwood Spice & Tea Co., Switchback Brewery, Jean Olanyk, Maclaomainn’s Scottish Pub, GM, Killington Mountain Resort, Hawk’s Mountain Syrup, DJ’s Restaurant, Free Range Restaurant, Stone Hearth Inn, Tracy Metcalf, The Vault and Tina’s Hallmark Gifts.

Also, Okemo Mountain Resort, Edgar May Recreation Center, Lew Watters, Bonnie’s Bundles, Boot Pro, Grampa’s Sugar House Syrup, Bob O’Brien, Crown Point Country Club, Claremont Country Club, Paige Jarvis Yoga, Gail Hynes Photography, Headquarters for Men, Subway Restaurant, Lisai’s Market, Precision Pool & Spa, Woodbury Florist, Boccaccio’s Salon, Advanced Auto, Biben’s Hardware, Heritage Deli, Depot Home Center, Springfield Cinema, Peter Huntoon, Bromley Mountain Fun Zone and Lucky Bug Creations.

Also, Sharon Bruce, Country Girl Diner, Bellows Falls Country Club, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Up Your Alley Bowling, Meditrina Wine & Cheese, Cuppy Kakes, Six Shooter Designs, Chester Flowers, Black Rock Restaurant, Blake Hill Preserves, Shaws, Vermont Vines Wine, Journey Blain, Jennings & McComber, Stone Village Market, John P. Larkin Golf Club, Barre Pinske Gallery, Rick Bliss, Benny’s Power, Jeanne Carbonetti and Parker Posie Jewelry.

We want to thank our musicians from the Roy Brown Band: Roy Brown, William Buckley, James Ramsey and Gary Spaulding. Then holding things all together with production, sound and light: Rob Bridge and Scott Campbell.

We want to thank the Chester American Legion and its great staff. We would like to also thank Sarah Yake and Hannah Monier for allowing us to use Salon 2000 as our unofficial headquarters in Chester. A big thank you to Drew’s for donating salsa for the evening. Thank You to Rick Bliss for doing a great job as our auctioneer.

Last but not least we would like to thank the Vermont Journal and The Chester Telegraph for giving our fund some great event articles leading up to our event as well as some excellent ad exposure.

If we forgot anyone—we truly appreciate your support and help. Thanks to everyone for the last five years! With your ongoing support we can continue to help the next generation of artists and musicians. “The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.”

Sincerely,

Sam Gordon

Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund