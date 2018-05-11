Fire danger is ‘High’ throughout the state

©2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The National Weather Service and state agencies from Vermont, New York and New Hampshire are cautioning residents about brush and forest fires conditions. With just a few days sunny days with lower humidity and higher winds, dead grass, leaves and brush can become prime fuel for fires. These agencies are reminding the public to exercise caution and follow local laws regarding open burning.

According to the Vermont Division of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, mid- to late spring is the peak fire season for Vermont “with 75% of all fires during a given year typically occurring in April and May. … The majority of wildland fires in Vermont are a result of escaped fires from open burning by homeowners.”

Anyone doing open burning must have a permit from the town Forest Fire Warden. The Fire Warden has the right to restrict open burning when fuels and weather conditions may enhance the potential for wildfires. In addition to obtaining a burn permit, clear the area around a pile of all flammable material, never leave the fire unattended, have a hose and tools such as a shovel or rake on hand, burn only “natural vegetative material,” and call 911 immediately if the fire gets out of control.