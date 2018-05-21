Clam rangoon appetizers light up a dinner party



We all love simplicity and low cost when entertaining don’t we? After all, mingling with our guests is almost as important as the food we provide.

This appetizer, or snack, is a beautiful combination of both prerequisites that will result in a successful dinner party or an informal gathering.

1 (6.5-ounce) can chopped clams, drained

4 ounces Neufchatel or cream cheese, room temperature

3 ounces Cheddar cheese, diced small or shredded

1/4 cup minced onions

1/4 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

Non stick cooking spray

6 wonton wrappers

Cracked black pepper

Preheat oven to 300-degrees F. In a bowl, stir together chopped clams, Neufchatel and cheddar cheese, onion and mayonnaise until well combined.

Spray a 6-cup muffin tin (normal size) with nonstick cooking spray. Place the wonton wrappers inside each cup and press snugly to the bottom.

Evenly distribute the clam filling into each of the cups and bake 15 to 17 minutes, or until the sides of the wonton wrappers are nicely browned. Remove from oven to cool for a couple of minutes before lifting out to serve hot.

Sprinkle each with some cracked black pepper.