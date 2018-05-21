Clam rangoon appetizers light up a dinner party
The Yankee Chef | May 21, 2018 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
We all love simplicity and low cost when entertaining don’t we? After all, mingling with our guests is almost as important as the food we provide.
This appetizer, or snack, is a beautiful combination of both prerequisites that will result in a successful dinner party or an informal gathering.
1 (6.5-ounce) can chopped clams, drained
4 ounces Neufchatel or cream cheese, room temperature
3 ounces Cheddar cheese, diced small or shredded
1/4 cup minced onions
1/4 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing
Non stick cooking spray
6 wonton wrappers
Cracked black pepper
Preheat oven to 300-degrees F. In a bowl, stir together chopped clams, Neufchatel and cheddar cheese, onion and mayonnaise until well combined.
Spray a 6-cup muffin tin (normal size) with nonstick cooking spray. Place the wonton wrappers inside each cup and press snugly to the bottom.
Evenly distribute the clam filling into each of the cups and bake 15 to 17 minutes, or until the sides of the wonton wrappers are nicely browned. Remove from oven to cool for a couple of minutes before lifting out to serve hot.
Sprinkle each with some cracked black pepper.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • The Yankee Chef
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.