Community & Arts events: May 23-May 29

May 23: Practical philosophy meetup with Puddinghead Club

The Puddinghead Club kick-offs a series of gatherings at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23 at the Rockingham Public Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

Organizers Benn Grant and Lauria Syria host the first in a thought-provoking series of philosophy conversations.

Each meeting focuses on a different fundamental philosophical question, such as morality, free will or the nature of beauty. The goal of the night is not just to explore the question but also to come up with the actual, concrete answer—applied and practical philosophy.

Sign up at either of these two links: The Puddinghead Club Meet Up blog, or in Facebook Events.

May 24: Meet & greet gubernatorial hopeful Keith Stern

Meet Keith Stern, a conservative constitutionalist, running for governor of Vermont.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, he will be at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library at 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

Participate in a discussion of Stern’s positions, which includes supporting the Second Amendment and Vermont Constitution’s Article 17; reducing the size of government; and making Vermont inviting to businesses among other ideas.

For more information visit, www.vermontgetsstern.org or email communications@VermontGetsStern.com.

May 25: Community Cares spaghetti fundraiser

Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover Inc. hosts a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25 at Andover Town Hall at 953 Andover Road in Andover.

Funds raised will go toward helping seniors stay safely in their home longer. Donations will be collected at the door.

The venue is handicap accessible. For more information, call 802-875-6341.

May 26: Hike up Bromley with Green Mtn. Club

On Saturday, May 26, meet at 9 a.m. at the Vermont Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking.

The parking area is on the north side of Route 11/30 at the LT/AT crossing and the trailhead is at the far end of the parking area.

Hike to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back via the Long Trail. The hike’s total distance is 6 miles and 1,460 feet elevation gain, which is a moderate hike.

Bring an extra layer, raincoat just in case, fluids, snacks and lunch. Contact leader Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016 to register or email her at ktktadams@comcast.net.

May 26: ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ screams, ah, screens in Ludlow

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium present the PG13-rated film, Florence Foster Jenkins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

This film is a biographical comedy-drama starring Meryl Streep as Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York heiress who became an opera singer known for her painful lack of singing skill. Despite, or perhaps because of, her technical incompetence, she became a prominent musical cult figure in New York City during the ’20s, ’30s, and ’40s.

The event is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank and water by FOLA. More information is available at www.fola.us or 802-228-7239.

May 29: Neighborhood Connex hosts funeral consumer advocate

Funerals in America have become expensive and families all too often make costly financial decisions in highly emotional states mere hours after someone dies. Michael Whitman, a consumer advocate for the Funeral Consumers Alliance, says that if you plan ahead, your family can arrange exactly what’s wanted within specific financial parameters.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, Whitman talks about funeral misconceptions; your legal rights; tips on making good decisions; options available at any funeral home; what family-directed after-death care is; and even how you go out “green” — without breaking the bank. The event takes place at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry. A Q&A session follows the talk. There is no charge to attend, but call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving nine area mountain towns.