By Shawn Cunningham

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Green Mountain girls softball team ended its season at the top of Division 3 with a stinging 15-0 “mercy rule” win against the Woodstock Wasps.

The win gave the Chieftains a record of 14 wins and 1 loss on the season outscoring opponents 184 to 58.

Junior Erika Knockenhauer pitched a three-hitter striking out seven in five innings.

The Chieftains’ offense was also formidable with seniors Lexi White and Noelle Gignoux, juniors Annie Lamson and Erika Knockenhauer and freshman Tierney O’Brien each contributing two hits.

The game was stopped at the end of five innings in accordance with the “mercy rule,” which applies when one team has scored so many runs that the lead is considered insurmountable.

The post-season tournament will begin with games on Tuesday May 29, but the Chieftains drew a bye and will play their first game on 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 1 against the winner of the Windsor (5-11) v. Northfield (3-11) game played on Tuesday.

The winner of that game will face either Leland & Gray or Bellows Free Academy in the semi-finals on Tuesday June 5 at 4:30 p.m.