Andover Select Board agenda for June 11, 2018

The Select Board of the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 28th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Conditional Uses – B&B service station; B. Set Municipal tax rate

6. Old Business: A. Enhanced Energy Plan; B. Town Hall benches

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.