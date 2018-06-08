Andover Select Board agenda for June 11, 2018
The Select Board of the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 28th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Conditional Uses – B&B service station; B. Set Municipal tax rate
6. Old Business: A. Enhanced Energy Plan; B. Town Hall benches
7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
