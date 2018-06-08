© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 11, 2018.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND IS REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITH NO SHOULDERS WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY!

PLEASE USE CAUTION!

I-91 northbound bridge activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

I-91 ROLLING ROAD BLOCKS to allow for beam deliveries:

At approx.. 8:00am and 11:00am southbound for approximately 30 minutes

At approx.. 10:00am and 2:00pm northbound* for approximately 30 minutes

Please note rolling road block times could vary due to unforeseen circumstances.

* The northbound rolling road blocks also includes the Exit 6 on ramp. Motorists may want to detour on Route 5 to use the Exit 7 on ramp in Springfield to avoid delays.

