UPDATE: I-91 rolling roadblocks all next week Times and durations may vary
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 11, 2018.
I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND IS REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITH NO SHOULDERS WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.
I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY!
PLEASE USE CAUTION!
I-91 northbound bridge activities:
Monday thru Friday – Daytime:
I-91 ROLLING ROAD BLOCKS to allow for beam deliveries:
- At approx.. 8:00am and 11:00am southbound for approximately 30 minutes
- At approx.. 10:00am and 2:00pm northbound* for approximately 30 minutes
- Please note rolling road block times could vary due to unforeseen circumstances.
* The northbound rolling road blocks also includes the Exit 6 on ramp. Motorists may want to detour on Route 5 to use the Exit 7 on ramp in Springfield to avoid delays.
