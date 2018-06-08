UPDATE: I-91 rolling roadblocks all next week Times and durations may vary

| Jun 08, 2018 | Comments 0

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 11, 2018.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND IS REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITH NO SHOULDERS WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! 

PLEASE USE CAUTION!                                                                        

 I-91 northbound bridge activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

I-91 ROLLING ROAD BLOCKS  to allow for beam deliveries:

  • At approx.. 8:00am and 11:00am southbound for approximately 30 minutes
  • At approx.. 10:00am and 2:00pm northbound* for approximately 30 minutes
  • Please note rolling road block times could vary due to unforeseen circumstances.

*  The northbound rolling road blocks also includes the Exit 6 on ramp.  Motorists may want to detour on Route 5 to use the Exit 7 on ramp in Springfield to avoid delays.

Website Updates

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter (#91rockbridges)

Live Traffic Camera

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: FeaturedLatest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.