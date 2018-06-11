Three organizations awards 11 seniors scholarships

Andover Project gives out 4 scholarships



The Andover Project Committee, which has been offering first-year college/university scholarships to qualified Andover student residents since the mid-1990s, announces awards to four students this year. Each student will receive $1,000. Recipients are:

Ava Hill, who will be attending Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.;

Owen Massey, who will be attending Community College of Vermont in Springfield;

Shiloh Yake, who will be attending the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, and

Josh Bodin, who will be attending Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.

Ludlow Rotary awards scholarships to five



The Ludlow Rotary has continued its long tradition of awarding scholarships to eligible graduating high school seniors living in Ludlow, Mt. Holly, Plymouth and Cavendish. Recipients were selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities and community service.

Awarded this year are:

Cavendish resident Sadie Wood , who attends Green Mountain Union High School, $2,000 Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship, with an emphasis on academic performance.

, also attending GMUHS, the $2,000 Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship, with an emphasis on community service.

, who attends Black River High School, $2,000 Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship.

, a BRHS student, $1,000 traditional scholarship.

, a BRHS student, $1,000 traditional scholarship. Ludlow resident Isabelle Cameron, of GMUHS, $1,000 traditional scholarship.

The Ludlow Rotary has now provided more than $250,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors, mostly from funds raised at the annual Ludlow Rotary Penny Sales.

For further information, contact David Almond, Ludlow Rotary Scholarship Chair at bethalmond@tds.net. For information about individual or new business memberships in the Ludlow Rotary and its projects, visit www.ludlowrotary.com.

Springfield Rotary awards two scholarships



Springfield Rotary Club members Bob Flint and Jim Fog, pictured above, flank this year’s Rotary Scholarship winners, Sofia Gulick, left, and Dakota Bushey.

Each were awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Gulick will be attending Simmons College in Boston and Bushey will be attending Cedarville University in Ohio. Proceeds from the annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale help to fund the annual scholarships.