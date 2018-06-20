© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Inn at Weston has announced the return of Chef Michael Kennedy. Kennedy who was executive chef at the Free Range Restaurant in Chester for its first three years, made a name for himself with more than 10 years at the Inn at Weston.

Kennedy’s seasonal fare features a few familiar favorites, including a spinach and artichoke dip and calamari flatbread appetizers and the menu is served in a casual fine dining atmosphere, said owner Linda Aldrich.

In fair weather, guests can enjoy dining outdoors in the gazebo or on the deck and, during Weston Playhouse season, the Inn is open for pre-theater dining from 5 p.m. — Shawn Cunningham

DRB decisions expected in July for two Chester businesses

Two Chester businesses looking to move, change and expand have had their conditional use hearings before the town’s Development Review Board, with decisions expected within the month of July.

With a nod from the DRB, Justin and Amy Anderson will begin work on a wine bar/restaurant in the building that until March housed the Moon Dog Cafe. The Andersons have already moved their wine, beer and cheese retail operation – Meditrina – to the site and are now operating. The new eatery will seat 41, according to permit documents.

And, after more than 10 years in business on Route 103 south, artists Payne and Elise Junker are selling their Gallery 103 to Heather Chase who – with DRB approval – will use a portion of the space for as the headquarters of Corporate Lactation Services. Chase also sits on the Chester Select Board. The remainder of the space may become a retail store, a cafe, a yoga studio or some other business yet to be determined.

Both hearings were closed on June 11, which starts the 45 day period in which a decision must be rendered. Board members seemed to have a positive opinion of both. — Leah M. Cunningham

Women’s Health Center welcomes new MD

The Women’s Health Center of Springfield welcomes Kara Pitt, MD, FACOG.

Dr. Pitt is a graduate of Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree. She received her Master’s of Science from Yale University and later attended the University of Illinois College of Medicine, where she earned her Medical Degree with Honors.

She completed her OB/GYN residency in 2003 at Brown University, Women’s and Infants’ Hospital, in Providence, R.I.

Pitt’s previous experience includes as an attending physician of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Tri-County Medical Associates in Milford, Mass.; Signature Medical Group and Steward Medical Group/Morton Physician Associates in Raynham, Mass.; Women’s Health Affiliates, Brockton Hospital, Brocton, Mass.; and resident physician at Women and Infants’ Hospital Brown University.

Pitt is board certified, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.

The Women’s Health Center of Springfield, 29 Ridgewood Road in Springfield is scheduling appointments for Pitt. Call 802-886-3556.