Two Londonderry residents were arrested Wednesday in an incident that caused the lockdown of Newbrook Elementary School in Newfane.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about 9:15 a.m. Felicia Woodruff, 30, of Londonderry was attending a meeting at the school. She became upset and left the building. Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Timothy Slade, also of Londonderry, was in the parking lot.

Police say Slade became extremely agitated and approached the school and, according to the press release, his interaction with the school principal – consisting of vulgar language and aggressive behavior – constituted disorderly conduct.

By the time police arrived, Woodruff and Slade had left. They were located a few minutes later by another trooper at a market in Townshend, where Slade was issued a criminal citation for disorderly conduct and Woodruff was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license. The pair is scheduled to answer those charges in Windham County Superior Court on Tuesday Aug. 14.

As a precaution during the incident, school officials put the school into lockdown. Police said that Slade was not allowed into the school and the children inside were not in danger.