Summer road work to begin in Londonderry

By Neil B. Thorley

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC



n the next few weeks, several sections of road in Londonderry will be undergoing maintenance.

The largest will be on the southern end of Thompsonburg Road entering South Londonderry. The resurfacing work will stretch from Old School Street to Cross Road and include the apron of Rowes Road where it meets Thompsonburg.

Although the schedule has yet to be finalized, work is expected to begin as early as Monday, June 25.

“The project is anticipated to take about two weeks to complete,” said Londonderry Town Administrator Robert Nied. Minor traffic disruptions are expected in the area, and detours via Middletown Road or Route 100 may also be instated.

Fuller Sand & Gravel is doing the work, having won the contract with a bid of $197,345. Fuller was not the low bid, but was chosen by the Select Board “in response to the recommendations of the road foreman and commissioner and budgetary considerations,” Nied said.

Other maintenance work at this time will include the beginning of Magic Mountain Access Road on Route 11 and the apron of the Londonderry Recycling & Transfer Station on Route 100.

Beginning in August, the Vermont Agency of Transportation will be conducting maintenance on Bridge 24, a culvert on Route 11 near the Londonderry-Landgrove town line. This work is expected to last until November and will extend the life of the culvert by 25 years according to the VTrans project factsheet.

According the the agency website, “impacts to traffic will include short temporary lane closures,” though no detours are expected to be necessary.

Further down the line — beginning in June 2019 — the AOT also plans to conduct significant work on Route 11 between Londonderry and Chester. This extensive project, which has been a sore point for every community located on or near Route 11, will reclaim 14 miles of road and is expected to be completed by January 2020. More information regarding this project and any others will be published as it is made available.