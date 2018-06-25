GMUHS announces 4th Quarter Honor Roll
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 25, 2018 | Comments 0
Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 4th Quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-2019 school year.
Honors
Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.
7th Grade
Tristan Anderson, Kira Brown, Jazmine Curley, Berkley Hutchins, Eben Mosher, Liam O’Brien and Austin Stoodley
8th Grade
Caroline Donovan-Atwood, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Grace Tyrrell and Lily Vullo
9th Grade
Aliza Allen, Kayley Boissonnault, Sarah Devereux and Ty Merrill
10th Grade
James Anderson, Devin Brown, Gary Gaudet Jr., Michael McCann Jr., Noah Ogorzalek, Magali Stowell Aleman and Abigail Williams
11th Grade
Hannah Buffum, Keegan Ewald, Krysta Francoeur, Grace Johnson, Allison Kenney, Caitlin McCoy, Deirdre Moore, Teyah Morin, Brooks Ordway-Smith, Chase Ordway-Smith, Jeffrey Parker, Chelsea Rose and Erika Wright
12th Grade
Josh Bodin, Isabelle Cameron, Lydia Churchill, Sabrina Mafredo, Anna Mykhaylyuk and
Evan Otis
High Honors
Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.
7th Grade
Claire Palmer, Jessica Pierce, Tristan Prescott and Mia Valente
8th Grade
Maya Farrar
9th Grade
Willem Bargfrede, Nicolas Houghton, Tierney O’Brien and Chestina Terry
10th Grade
Tobyn Charlton, Meekah Hance and Julie Rebonato
11th Grade
Carissa Bailey, Rachel Guerra, Anne Lamson, Maya Lewis, Simone Martorano, Emily McCann, Alexandria Pippin and Julie Rebonato
12th Grade
Garrett Delaney, Clara Martorano, Katherine Pare and Alexia White
Principal’s List
Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.
7th Grade
Samuel Boxer, Philip Malazarte and Jane Thompson
8th Grade
Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Everett Mosher, Haley Racicot, Hannah Robinson and Eva Svec
9th Grade
Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins, Kyleigh Moses, Rosalee Saccardo and Olivia Wright
10th Grade
Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings, Laurel King, Thatcher LaPrise, Kamryn Ravlin, Chase Rawson, Alyssa Ripley, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson and Angelae Wunderle
11th Grade
Aedan Coger, Hailey Colyer, Paige Karl, Jenner Lyman, Reilly Merrill and Tylisha Stone
12th Grade
Ioleandra Barbaro, Tanner Bischofberger, Kaleb Cosgrove, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Adam Landry, Chrystal Longe, Brianna Luman, Casey Richardson, Eliza Rounds, Bayarmaa Tumur-Ochir and Sadie Wood
