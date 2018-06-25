GMUHS announces 4th Quarter Honor Roll

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 4th Quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-2019 school year.

Honors

Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.

7th Grade

Tristan Anderson, Kira Brown, Jazmine Curley, Berkley Hutchins, Eben Mosher, Liam O’Brien and Austin Stoodley

8th Grade

Caroline Donovan-Atwood, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Grace Tyrrell and Lily Vullo

9th Grade

Aliza Allen, Kayley Boissonnault, Sarah Devereux and Ty Merrill

10th Grade

James Anderson, Devin Brown, Gary Gaudet Jr., Michael McCann Jr., Noah Ogorzalek, Magali Stowell Aleman and Abigail Williams

11th Grade

Hannah Buffum, Keegan Ewald, Krysta Francoeur, Grace Johnson, Allison Kenney, Caitlin McCoy, Deirdre Moore, Teyah Morin, Brooks Ordway-Smith, Chase Ordway-Smith, Jeffrey Parker, Chelsea Rose and Erika Wright

12th Grade

Josh Bodin, Isabelle Cameron, Lydia Churchill, Sabrina Mafredo, Anna Mykhaylyuk and

Evan Otis

High Honors

Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.



7th Grade

Claire Palmer, Jessica Pierce, Tristan Prescott and Mia Valente

8th Grade

Maya Farrar

9th Grade

Willem Bargfrede, Nicolas Houghton, Tierney O’Brien and Chestina Terry

10th Grade

Tobyn Charlton, Meekah Hance and Julie Rebonato

11th Grade

Carissa Bailey, Rachel Guerra, Anne Lamson, Maya Lewis, Simone Martorano, Emily McCann, Alexandria Pippin and Julie Rebonato

12th Grade

Garrett Delaney, Clara Martorano, Katherine Pare and Alexia White

Principal’s List

Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.

7th Grade

Samuel Boxer, Philip Malazarte and Jane Thompson

8th Grade

Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Everett Mosher, Haley Racicot, Hannah Robinson and Eva Svec

9th Grade

Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins, Kyleigh Moses, Rosalee Saccardo and Olivia Wright

10th Grade

Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings, Laurel King, Thatcher LaPrise, Kamryn Ravlin, Chase Rawson, Alyssa Ripley, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson and Angelae Wunderle

11th Grade

Aedan Coger, Hailey Colyer, Paige Karl, Jenner Lyman, Reilly Merrill and Tylisha Stone

12th Grade

Ioleandra Barbaro, Tanner Bischofberger, Kaleb Cosgrove, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Adam Landry, Chrystal Longe, Brianna Luman, Casey Richardson, Eliza Rounds, Bayarmaa Tumur-Ochir and Sadie Wood