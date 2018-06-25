Weston Select Board agenda for June 26, 2018
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 25, 2018 | Comments 0
The Weston Select Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26 at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
2. Public Comment:
3. Review and Approve Minutes:
4. Budget & Comparison:
5. SO #14 Payroll, SO #14 Vendors:
6. Committee Reports:
7. New & Old Business: .
8. Adjourn:
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor for 30 years, having worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
