I-91 rolling road block schedule through 7/3

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 29, 2018.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND ARE REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Northbound bridge activities:

Friday, 6/29/18 thru Tuesday 7/3/18 at Noon:

  • Continued beam erection on Pier 1 and to Pier 2
  • Erect 16000 pound crane to Abutment 1 – southbound
  • Truck traffic on Golden Hill Road

Work to resume on Monday, July 09, 2018.

I-91 APPROXIMATE ROLLING ROAD BLOCK SCHEDULES for beam deliveries:

Friday:  5:00 a.m. southbound for  10 mins. and  6:30 a.m. northbound for  20mins.
Saturday:  2:30 a.m. & 4:00 a.m. southbound for 10 mins. and  3:15 a.m. & 7:30 a.m. northbound for  20mins.
Sunday:  5:00 a.m. southbound for  10 mins. and 6:30 a.m. northbound for 20mins.
Monday:  2:30 a.m. & 4:00 a.m. southbound for 10 mins. and  3:15 a.m. & 7:30 a.m. northbound for 20mins.
Tuesday:  5:00 a.m. southbound for 10 mins. and  6:30 a.m. northbound for 20mins.

Please note rolling road block times could vary due to unforeseen circumstances.

* The northbound rolling road blocks also includes the Exit 6 on ramp. Motorists may want to detour on Route 5 to use the Exit 7 on ramp in Springfield to avoid delays.

