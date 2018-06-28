I-91 rolling road block schedule through 7/3

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 29, 2018.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Northbound bridge activities:

Friday, 6/29/18 thru Tuesday 7/3/18 at Noon:

Continued beam erection on Pier 1 and to Pier 2

Erect 16000 pound crane to Abutment 1 – southbound

Truck traffic on Golden Hill Road

Work to resume on Monday, July 09, 2018.

I-91 APPROXIMATE ROLLING ROAD BLOCK SCHEDULES for beam deliveries:

Friday: 5:00 a.m. southbound for 10 mins. and 6:30 a.m. northbound for 20mins.

Saturday: 2:30 a.m. & 4:00 a.m. southbound for 10 mins. and 3:15 a.m. & 7:30 a.m. northbound for 20mins.

Sunday: 5:00 a.m. southbound for 10 mins. and 6:30 a.m. northbound for 20mins.

Monday: 2:30 a.m. & 4:00 a.m. southbound for 10 mins. and 3:15 a.m. & 7:30 a.m. northbound for 20mins.

Tuesday: 5:00 a.m. southbound for 10 mins. and 6:30 a.m. northbound for 20mins.

Please note rolling road block times could vary due to unforeseen circumstances.

* The northbound rolling road blocks also includes the Exit 6 on ramp. Motorists may want to detour on Route 5 to use the Exit 7 on ramp in Springfield to avoid delays.

Website Updates Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter (#91rockbridges)

Live Traffic Camera