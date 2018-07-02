New board at Chester-Andover Family Center

At its annual meeting in June, the Board of Directors of the Chester-Andover Family Center elected a new slate of officers to lead the center over the next year.

Stephanie Mahoney was elected president; Kris Winnicki was chosen as vice president; Georgia Ethier was elected as secretary; Mariette Bock was elected treasurer and Suellen Slater was chosen as assistant treasurer.

Ginger Roper, Mariette Bock and Kris Winnicki have been named as the new Thrift Shop Management Team. The Thrift Shop does not anticipate major changes at this time and will maintain regular hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Summer clothing and household items for warm weather entertaining and camping are in stock and all purchases help stock the Food Shelf and maintain the Financial Assistance Program that helps families with heat, electricity, rent and other expenses.

The community can support Family Center programs by participating in the Stone Hearth Inn Hot Dog Cook Off Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. You can find out more about the cook off and many other events by checking out the Chester Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Dakin tapped as Chester Rotary president

Chester Rotary Club celebrated the passing of the gavel from out-going President David Nanfeldt, pictured right, to incoming Rotary President Bill Dakin, on the right.

Chester Rotary, a robust group of service-minded members, meets Thursdays at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common.

Anyone who might be interested in participating in Rotary activities or learning more about Rotary should call Bill Dakin at 802-875-4000.

Ludlow Rotary celebrates women as co-presidents take over

At its final meeting in June, outgoing President Suzanne Garvey handed the gavel of club leadership to The Women of Rotary, a consortium of ladies who will lead the Ludlow Rotary club during the 2018-19 year.

It is particularly noteworthy as Rotary enters its 30th year of women in Rotary.

The new year’s presidency will consist of Sharon Bixby, Mary K. Crowley, Barbara LeMire, Brigid Sullivan and Jill Humpfer Tofferi.

LRC meets for lunch on most Tuesdays at 12:15 pm at DJ’s Restaurant. If you would like to attend a meeting and learn how you may serve in the Rotary while enjoying the fellowship of others, contact any Rotarian or drop a note to Ludlow Rotary, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT.

Jack Menzie receives Paul Harris Fellow Award

At a recent Ludlow Rotary Club luncheon meeting, Jack Menzie received the Paul Harris Fellow award. The award is one of Rotary International’s highest awards in memory of Paul Harris, the founder of the organization.

Menzie joined the LRC in January 2015, having been involved with Rotary in two previous locations. As with all new members, Menzie immediately became a member of our Penny Sale committee. Menzie then became chair of the club’s bike climb, co-chair of the membership committee and served on the LRC Board of Directors.

Menzie and his wife Melina will soon be moving south. Always pleasant and engaged, Menzie willingly took on additional tasks. His sense of humor, Rotary knowledge and friendship will be a loss to the club and community, members say.

LRC meets for lunch on most Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. at DJ’s Restaurant in Ludlow. If you would like to attend, drop a note to Ludlow Rotary, PO Box 216, Ludlow, VT.