Indy school info at Friday’s Ludlow Farmers Market

The Black River Independent School Committee will host the first in a series of informational events on Friday, July 6 at 4 p.m. at the Ludlow Farmer’s Market, 53 Main St., in Ludlow.

The group is working to establish Black River Academy, an independent school serving grades 7-12 in Ludlow and Mount Holly and beyond. BRISC has been seeking approval from the Vermont Board of Education and getting ready to submit the application to the Agency of Education by the end of the summer.

Students, parents and community members are encouraged to stop by the market with their questions and input for the committee. Additional events will take place throughout the summer and will be posted on the BRISC calendar, available to view on the website www.blackriveracademy.org.

For more information or to get involved with BRISC, contact co-chairs Uli Donohue or John Bannon at blackriveracademy@gmail.com. The committee also has a Facebook page. Meetings are held weekly at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in the library of the Black River High School, 43 Main St. in Ludlow. All are welcome to attend.

Donations can be made payable to Black River Independent School Committee and mailed to P.O. Box 485 Ludlow, VT, 05149. A formal capital campaign will begin in mid-August. BRISC is a non-profit organization with a tax exempt designation from the IRS so donations are tax deductible.