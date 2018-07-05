Taking a cotton to three smiling ‘swabbies’
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 05, 2018 | Comments 0
Artist Laurie Marechaux spotted her favorite ladies at the Country Girl Diner in Chester on Thursday morning sporting these custom T-shirts.
Of course, she couldn’t resist taking several photographs, especially given the fact that several weeks ago, Marechaux herself had dubbed the three — Kathy, Judy and Wendy, from left, in the bottom photo — “Q-Tips.” That prompted Wendy to take things into her own hands and have the T-shirts created.
Texting from the diner Thursday, Marechaux, who now calls herself the “Q-Tips’ agent,” added that “we have out-of-towners wanting to take their” picture. And, she said, one white-haired gentleman also asked for a T-shirt!
