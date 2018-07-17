Artists sought for Derry exhibit, sale

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society will exhibit the works of local artists from Aug. 3 to Sept. 1 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays. There will be an artists’ opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Those interested in exhibiting should contact Garrison Buxton at 917-602-2153 or email garrison@adhocart.org.

Receiving dates for submissions are between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday July 2; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 30; 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31; and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Artists should provide paperwork with their name, email address, phone number, physical address and a complete list of works submitted. All art must contain information on the back including artist’s name, title of work; description of work and price. Art must be hangable and ready to install/sell.

The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. It is the former home of artists Bernadine Custer and Jimmy Sharp. This spring the exhibit space was improved with new lighting and a display system. “These upgrades enable us to really showcase our art and artifacts,” said LAHS President Annie Campbell.