Chester DRB agenda for July 23, 2018

| Jul 17, 2018 | Comments 0

The Chester Development Review Board will hold its public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 23 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the July 9th meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Conditional Use application ( # 526) by Scott & Leslie Blair
4) Conditional Use application ( #527) by Kristen Clapp (which has been withdrawn by applicant)
5) Confirm next meeting date(s)
6) Deliberative session to review previous matters

