By Bruce Frauman

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Eleven residents of Middletown Road and Parsons Lane crowded into the Londonderry Select Board room on Monday evening to ask for action to remove two damaged buildings on Middletown Road.

Kim Thomson said safety issues, “the unsightly effect it has on all of us” and property values are reasons to remove the houses. Thomson also quoted Section 401 of the zoning rules on abandoned structures that states that “within one year after a permanent or temporary structure has been substantially destroyed or demolished, all structural material shall be removed from the site and the excavation thus remaining shall be covered over and filled to normal grade by property owners.”

After a 40-minute discussion, the board agreed to authorize Town Administrator Robert Nied to contact the town’s attorney to determine the next steps. Nied said it was a struggle for a small town to enforce zoning regulations and must engage the courts, particularly the state Environmental Court to have the buildings condemned.

Nied said the two buildings have a long history that included letters to the owners and promises to remove the buildings. Board member Bob Forbes said one house was damaged by a jet engine in 1976 and the other was destroyed by fire four years ago and the owners had been unable to pay for the needed work.

Forbes added that from previous experience, he believes the state protects private property so the town could spend a lot of money in court and get nowhere. But, he said, laws could have changed since then.

Thompsonburg Road resident Bob Wells said creativity was needed to solve the problem, possibly residents working with adjacent land owners as had been done on Main Street in South Londonderry and with Butch Jelley’s store. Wells said he would love to jump in, but he doesn’t have the authority. He added that the objective is to get it done, not to lay blame.

Dick Dale said the two land owners have each said that as soon as they get the money, they will get the demolition and removal work done. Dale said the responsibility ultimately lies with the Select Board. Acting Board chair Mora agreed, saying it comes down to what the board can do about it. Mora also said there were new members on the board and they have taken steps, along with Nied, to address the issue.

One resident asked the board to consider a monetary commitment to zoning enforcement as a cost of doing business to improve the appearance of the town and attract new residents.

Municipal tax rate up slightly; speed on Thompsonburg Road

In other action, Town Treasurer Tina Labeau said the municipal tax rate of $0.32512 is 1/3 of one-cent higher than it was last year. The residential education tax rate is $1.4434, up from $1.3761 last year and the non-residential educational rate is $1.5436, up from 2017’s $1.5012.