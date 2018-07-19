Andover Select Board agenda for July 23, 2018

0The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 7 p.m., on Monday, July 23 immediately following the Board of Abatement hearing. It will meet at Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from July 9th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. Old Business:

A. Conflict of interest policy

7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Primary election 8/14/18 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Next Select Board Meeting, 08/13/2018 at 6:30 p.m.