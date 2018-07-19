Andover Select Board agenda for July 23, 2018
0The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 7 p.m., on Monday, July 23 immediately following the Board of Abatement hearing. It will meet at Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from July 9th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
6. Old Business:
A. Conflict of interest policy
7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Primary election 8/14/18 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Next Select Board Meeting, 08/13/2018 at 6:30 p.m.
