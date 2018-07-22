By Shawn Cunningham

An Andover man and a South Londonderry woman were killed Saturday night in a headon collision with a pickup truck on Route 100 in Londonderry near Deerwood Hill Road.

The driver of the truck and his passenger had non-life threatening injuries. The names of the dead are being withheld by police until their next of kin can be notified.

At around 8:21 p.m., Vermont State Police dispatchers issued a “be on the lookout” for a “white Volkswagen SUV” that was reported to be traveling north on Routes 100 and 30 in Jamaica at high rates of speed and was turning north on 100. Two minutes later, South Londonderry fire and Londonderry Volunteer Rescue were called out for a head-on collision on Route 100 between Winhall Station and Deerwood Hill roads.

According to a VSP press release, the white 2014 VW Tiguan was speeding up Route 100, leaving “yaw marks” on the road from swerving in the northbound lane. The car then crossed into the southbound lane – continuing to leave swerving tire marks – and collided with 2009 Chevrolet 2500 pickup that was towing a pop-up trailer.

Police say that the VW “spun violently” on impact sending the engine 50 feet into the woods and coming to rest facing south.

At first, emergency personnel called for a landing zone to be set up for an air ambulance, but within a matter of minutes they reported to dispatchers that it was a “possible double fatality” and asked that the landing zone be canceled and Route 100 be closed.

The driver, who was still in his seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was ejected and found dead about 10 feet behind the car. According to the press release, neither were wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, James Thoin 65, of Jaffrey, N.H., sustained an ankle injury and complained of trouble breathing. His passenger, Brooklyn Thoin 8, of Bolton, Mass., sustained bruises. Both were taken to Springfield Hospital by Londonderry Rescue for treatment.

Route 100 was reopened at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation, Winhall Police Department, the Londonderry Fire Department along with the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad assisted with the VSP investigation.