Simple, inexpensive and a great subtle hint of tart and spice.

These fish packets are a great picnic item during the summer, as well as an easy supper idea during the colder months.

4 (4-to-6 ounce) white fish fillets

Salt and black pepper as desired

1 teaspoon minced garlic in oil

2-3 tablespoons lime juice

1-2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon honey

6 green chiles, chopped fine

Preheat outdoor grill or oven to between 350-400-degrees F.

Tear off 4 large sheets stout tin foil, enough to completely envelope fish fillets. Place fillets in the center of each sheet and season with salt and pepper if desired.

Whisk together garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, honey and chiles in a small bowl and drizzle equal amounts over each fillet. Bring up the sides of the foil to crimp, creating a tight seal.

Place each packet on the grill with the crimp side up, close lid (if using outdoor grill) and bake about 20 minutes, or until fish is cooked through.

Bake the same amount of time if using the oven, placing the packets on a sheet pan first.

Remove from heat and carefully open. Serve hot.