By Shawn Cunningham

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

With nearly a dozen thefts from vehicles overnight in Chester, police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras along the streets where the crimes took place to contact them.

This updates our article from this morning.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, a thief or thieves took cash and other items from at least 11 vehicles along Grafton, Main and Cobleigh streets. Chester Police Sgt. Will Frank told The Telegraph that all of the cars were unlocked.

Frank said that police are investigating, but photos or video from surveillance along those three streets could be helpful, especially if it shows people looking into or opening cars. Police say they have not been able to pinpoint the time of the thefts, but one victim said her dog barked around 4 a.m.

There has been a rash of such thefts in nearby communities including Saxtons River and Putney last week as well as Bellows Falls earlier in July and Westminster. Bellows Falls police — in a Facebook post — encouraged dog owners to pay attention to any barking overnight. All of the police agencies advise vehicle owners to lock them. And with a report that one house may have been entered by thieves, police are suggesting locking houses as well.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or had any information that could help in solving these crimes are asked to call either Chester Police at 875-2035 or the Westminster Barracks of the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.