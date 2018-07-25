Vehicles along Main St. in Chester ransacked

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Late last night or early this morning, at least six vehicles, most parked in driveways along Main Street in Chester, were ransacked and possibly one house was entered, according to Chester Police.

Sgt. Will Frank told The Telegraph this morning that the vehicles — trucks and cars along a long stretch of Main Street from the 300-block to the 500-block as well as on Cobleigh Street — were hit. Money and other items were stolen, he said.

Both Chief Rick Cloud and Frank have been investigating.

They ask that anyone who experienced a breakin last night to please call police. They also ask that if anyone has any information that could help in solving these incidents to please call either Chester Police at 875-2035 or the Westminster Barracks of the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.

Chester Police are also urging residents to lock the doors to their homes and cars.

The Telegraph will be updating this story as information becomes available.

— Cynthia Prairie