Light, bright salad with a nutty dressing

Carrot salad! Yup, that great side dish from our childhood and a mainstay at in restaurants many decades ago has been “lost in the shuffle” for decades now.

Let’s Yank this old favorite and give it some new life. Here is my version of a classic and a great way to get the kids to try it.

2 large carrots, peeled and shredded

1/4 cup shredded, unsweetened coconut

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup creamy cashew butter (see NOTE)

1 tablespoon lemon or lime juice

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes

Crushed cashews, pecans, walnuts or almonds

Place the first four ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine; set aside.

In another bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients (except crushed nuts) until smooth.

Pour into carrot mixture, toss to incorporate completely, cover and refrigerate at least an hour before serving.

NOTE: Almond or sunflower butter are great substitutions here, as well as simple peanut butter. See what your grocer carries and use your imagination.