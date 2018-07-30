Community & Arts events: Aug. 1-Aug. 8

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Aug. 1: Learn about beavers and building

Whiting Library and Grafton Nature Museum’s 2018 Summer Unplugged Program presents The Beaver—One of Nature’s Extraordinary Architects from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at the Whiting Library Community Room 117 Main St. in Chester.

Learn about the beaver’s way of life and how they change the landscape, including Northern New England.

Explore hands-on beaver bio-facts, listen to a story, try on a beaver costume, and build your own beaver craft.

Call 802-875-2277 or visit www.whitinglibrary.org for more information.

Aug. 3: Vegan Potluck at Phoenix Books

Join the folks at Phoenix Books’ Misty Valley for a vegan potluck on beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday Aug. 3. This free event will be held at the bookstore, 58 Common St. in Chester.

Come by to try delicious dishes, and bring some to share. The store be featuring vegan cookbooks and books on vegan thought, and a portion of proceeds from sales for the day will benefit .

Phoenix Books’ Misty Valley welcomes members of the community and those visiting to attend our First Friday event series. The series will bring events for all ages, and we’ll keep the store open until 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-875-3400



Aug. 4: Bromley presents music by Saints & Liars

Vermont’s own roadhouse string band, Saints & Liars, performs for free from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Sun Deck at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru.

Click here or call 802-824-5522 for more information.

Aug. 4: Beer vs. Wine Workshop Series

Put your taste buds to the test with this summer’s educational tasting series from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 at Grizzly’s, Stratton Mountain at 5 Village Lodge Road, on Stratton Mountain.

Local Vermont cheeses from Cabot Farms will be paired with a variety of von Trapp beers and Hopler wines. Attendance is free with donation to the Manchester Food Bank.

For more information, call 1-800-STRATTON (787-2886), or visit stratton.com.

Aug. 4: 80th August Supper at St. Luke’s

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hosts its 80th August Supper on the Lawn from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 behind the church at 313 Main St. in Chester.

Seatings are at 5, 6:15 or 7 p.m. Call 802-875-4031 to reserve a seat. The all-you-can-eat event will run rain or shine.

The cost is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children ages 6 to 12. A silent auction will be held during the dinner.

For more information, visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org/special-event.

Aug. 5: Friendraiser picnic at Winhall Library



Bondville’s Winhall Memorial Library invites the public to its annual Friendraiser picnic rom 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

There’ll be free hotdogs and popsicles, 50/50 and a quilt raffle, handcrafted bookmarks, live music with the Merry Pranksters, books and face painting.

Vermont Magician Tom Joyce will perform close-up magic for the attendees, culminating in an amazing magic show for all ages. The Ukeladies of The Mountain School will provide live music.

For information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. Visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, news, new books, and movies. Like the library on Facebook and follow it on Instagram.

Aug. 8: James Cann performs on Proctorsville Green



Singer songwriter Jason Cann performs acoustic at Proctorsville Green presented by The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Town of Cavendish from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Proctorsville Village Green in Proctorsville.

Bring blankets, chairs and friends. For a listing of all 2018 concerts go to the Upcoming Events page at www.CavendishCCCA.org. For information call: 802-226-7736.

