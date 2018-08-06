To the editor: Thanks to many for Derry’s July 4th
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 06, 2018 | Comments 0
Londonderry’s July 4th celebration was great.
We had excellent weather and a wonderful day.
We would like to thank all those who donated their time and money to make it possible.
Special thanks to Emily Underwood, Stacy Gordon, AJ Gordon and Magic Mountain for hosting the event. Looking forward to next year already!
Susie Wyman
Londonderry
