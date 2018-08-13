Chester Chatter: Ruthie off this week

Comments 3

Ruthie Douglas is taking this week off due to surgery, which has become a bit more complicated than she expected.

She sends her best wishes to her friends and readers, who she says she misses terribly.

 

About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.

  1. Judy Cenate says:
    August 13, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Prayers for all that you need to be well and shining again soon.

  2. Steven Amsden says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Wishing for a speedy recovery, and hope to hear from you soon Ruthie ! God Bless!

  3. Charles Craft says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Here’s hoping you have a speedy recovery, Ruthie.

