GMUSD Board of Directors agenda for Aug. 21, 2018

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors will meet at the in Chester, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. June 12, 2018 Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS

a. Public Comments

b. Board Comments

V. OLD BUSINESS

a. Policies, Second Read/Approval

b. Committee Updates

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Transition Funds

b. Audit Committee

c. Safety Grant

d. Appointment of New Board Member

e. Transportation from Mt. Holly and Ludlow to Green Mountain

f. Food Services

g. Nursing Services

h. Recommendations for Hire

VII. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS

a. September 18, 2018 – Green Mountain High School

VIII. ADJOURNMENT