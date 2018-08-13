GMUSD Board of Directors agenda for Aug. 21, 2018
Aug 13, 2018
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors will meet at the in Chester, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
a. June 12, 2018 Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS
a. Public Comments
b. Board Comments
V. OLD BUSINESS
a. Policies, Second Read/Approval
b. Committee Updates
VI. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Transition Funds
b. Audit Committee
c. Safety Grant
d. Appointment of New Board Member
e. Transportation from Mt. Holly and Ludlow to Green Mountain
f. Food Services
g. Nursing Services
h. Recommendations for Hire
VII. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS
a. September 18, 2018 – Green Mountain High School
VIII. ADJOURNMENT
