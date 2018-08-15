© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

ermont State Police are on the lookout for a man who tried to entice a girl into his car in Grafton this morning.

Police say the girl was mowing the lawn at a home on Route 121 in Grafton when a man driving a silver Toyota Camry stopped and asked her if she wanted blueberries. When the girls said no, he continued to try to entice her saying she could take them from the back seat.

When the girl’s mother appeared, the man drove off, traveling west on Route 121.

The man is described as in his 50s, clean shaven with black framed glasses. The Camry had a Vermont license plate and a blue bungee cord on the trunk.

According to the VSP press release, troopers responded to the area and didn’t find any cars matching the description. Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Vermont State Police – Westminster at 802-722-4600.