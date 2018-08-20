Community & Arts events: Aug. 23 – Aug. 28

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Aug. 23: Green Mountain Club hosts three hikes

On Thursday, Aug. 23, meet up with Green Mountain Club at the East Dorset Town Office at 9 a.m. to carpool to the East Dorset Trail trailhead. To reach the trailhead travel east on Mad Tom Road for approximately 0.6 miles and look for the trailhead parking lot before the road makes a sharp northward turn.

The group will hike the East Dorset Trail from East Dorset to Mad Tom Notch Road just west of the Long Trail. The hike includes one ford over the Mad Tom Brook. It is a total distance is 3.4 miles with 1,480-foot elevation gain. Bring snacks, lunch, fluids, an extra layer, and a raincoat just in case. Hiking poles would be helpful on this trail. The overall hike is moderately difficult. Reservations required: contact hike leader Marge Fish at marge.fish@gmail.com or call 802-384-3654.

On Saturday Aug. 25, the GMC lead a hike up Bromley Mountain from the south. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Vermont Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking. The group will hike to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back via the Long Trail. It’s a total distance of 6 miles and 1460 feet elevation gain, a moderate hike. Bring extra layer, raincoat just in case, fluids, snacks and lunch. Reservations required. Contact leader Katie Brooks at ktktadams@comcast.net or 516-978-4016.

On Sunday Aug. 26, hike up Owl’s Head to Gettysburg Quarry and Gilbert’s Lookout in Dorset. Meet at the Dorset swimming quarry at 12:30. Bring snacks, fluids, extra layer, and raincoat just in case. Contact hike leader Katie Brooks for details on distance and elevation change, and to make a reservation at ktktadams@comcast.net or 516-978-4016.

Aug. 24: Movie Night at Stratton

screens ‘Wonder Woman’

Bring the family or gather friends for a free outdoor showing of PG13-rated Wonder Woman presented by Coca-Cola from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 at the Main Base Lodge Area Big Tent at 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton.

Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 1-800-787-2886, or visit stratton.com.

Aug. 25: Thrift Shop holds backpack drawing

The Chester-Andover Family Center is sponsoring a free drawing for backpacks filled with school supplies at the Thrift Shop, 908 Vermont Route 103 in Chester.

Stop in to the Thrift Shop during business hours, through Saturday, Aug. 25 to sign up for the drawing. No purchase is necessary. Winners will be drawn at the end of the day, Saturday, Aug. 25.

Thrift shop hours are Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the Family Center at 802-875-3236 or visit its website by clicking here. For up-to-date information on the center, visit their facebook page.

Aug. 25: Wild mushrooms workshop and hike

The Nature Museum leads a group on a wild edible mushrooming adventure called “The Wild World of Mushrooms” at a morning session from 9:30 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 at The Nature Museum at 186 Townshend Road, in Grafton.

Nycological tour guide Ari Rockland-Miller gives a colorful presentation introducing the area’s most distinctive and delicious species, followed by a guided foray in the woods nearby.

Spaces are limited: Participants are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Recommended for ages 15 and up. Cost: $30 and must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit www.nature-museum.org, or call 802-843-2111.

Aug. 25: Bromley presents The Lustre Kings

The Lustre Kings swinging good rock ’n’ roll will be performing on the Sun Deck from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Bromley Mountain, 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru. For more information visit Bromley’s website or call 802-824-5522.

Aug. 28: United Church welcomes Malayaka House founder

The United Church hosts a talk by Malayaka House founder Robert Fleming of Ludlow at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The church is located at the corner of Elm and Pleasant streets in downtown Ludlow. Fleming describes recent events at the small Entebbe, Uganda orphanage he founded nearly 11 years ago. The orphanage is the international focus of United Church’s outreach program and is supported by many others here in the greater Ludlow area and throughout Vermont.

George and Linda Thomson of Ludlow visited the orphanage in August 2017 for two weeks and will recall some of their experiences. Amy Carst, the U.S. representative of Malayaka House, will also comment. Desserts and beverages will be served.

Visit www.unitedchurch.us for more information on United Church’s Malayaka House mission. Direct questions to David Almond at bethalmond@tds.net or George and Linda Thomson at thomson131vt@gmail.com.

