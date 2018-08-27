Community & Arts events: Aug. 27-Sept. 3

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Aug. 27: Morning Knit with Six Loose Ladies

Join the Six Loose Ladies at 287 Main St. in Chester for knitting from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Regular Knit Knites have been suspended until autumn as the Ladies are gardening. But if you need help with a project, Wednesday mornings are the perfect time. You can also call the shop to arrange a tutorial at your convenience.

Morning Knit and Knit Knite are weekly gatherings to knit, crochet or spin or do any other portable project. Gentlemen who prefer fiber have also been known to join in the fun. We have coffee and snacks in the morning and sweets in the evenings (many Ladies like to bake). It’s a good time to visit if you:

Like to meet new people

Need to consult with an experienced knitter

Would like to learn to knit or crochet – young Ladies too!

Will never finish that project unless you make time to work on it every week

Have baked more cookies than you can eat on your own

Aug. 30: Labor Day Weekend Tent Sale



Gear up for the upcoming season with great deals on outerwear, accessories and ski/snowboard gear offered by Stratton Mountain.

The Tent Sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday; Aug. 30; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug 31; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 1; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3 at the Main Base Lodge Area Big Tent at 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton.

For more information, call 800-787-2886, or visit stratton.com.

Aug. 31: Friday Night Lights: Disc golf at Magic

Come play disc golf after dark at Magic Mountain after dark from 7 to 9 p.m. on Fridays. Magic is located at Magic Mountain Access Road in Londonderry.

Meet up at the Black Line Tavern for dinner and live music, then at 8 p.m. head out on Magic Mountain National Disc Golf course for nighttime golf with LED lit baskets and three LED lights for your discs provided.

You’ll want to bring your own headlamp. The cost is $10.

Sept. 1: Blues, Brews and BBQ at Stratton

Enjoy live Blues music while sampling local Vermont beers, ales, lagers and ciders, and eating BBQ. There will be music from Long Road Home, Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers and the Dave Keller Band.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Main Base Lodge Area, Stratton Mountain at 5 Village Lodge Road at Stratton.

The $38 price includes your commemorative tasting glass, 10 sample tickets and all taxes and fees. Each ticket may be redeemed for one 4 oz beer sample. This portion of the event is for ages 21 and over only.



Tickets can be picked up at a designated location in front of guest services at the main base lodge, or click here to find the ticketing portal in The Chester Telegraph’s new Calendar of Events. Food from local restaurants and vendors will be available for additional purchase onsite.

Music Lineup

11:30 a.m. Long Road Home

1 p.m. Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers

3:30 p.m. Dave Keller Band

For more information, call 800-787-2886 or visit stratton.com.

Sept. 1: ‘Fences’ screens at Ludlow Town Hall auditorium

Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium presents Denzel Washington staring in Fences, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S Depot St. in Ludlow.

Rated PG-13, Fences is an American period drama film starring, produced and directed by Denzel Washington and written by August Wilson, based on his Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name.

In 1950s Pittsburgh, the film follows the family of Troy Maxson, who works as a waste collector alongside his best friend, Jim Bono. Every payday, Troy (Denzel Washington) holds court in the backyard of the Pittsburgh home he shares with his wife, Rose (Viola Davis) and their son, Cory (Jovan Adepo) and his two best friends, Bono (Stephen Henderson), the co-worker he’s known for decades, and a bottle of gin, which Troy has also known for decades.

The film is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank with FOLA providing water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website at www.fola.us.

Sept. 3: Jes Raymond and the Blackberry Bushes at Music Monday

Jes Raymond writes and sings songs that connect the day to day with the muses of wonder and myth. The Blackberry Bushes is the collective centered around those songs and her longtime collaboration with fiddler Jakob Breitbach.

The group draws from the deep well of American Roots music for a modern sound that has a light-hearted rusticity, elegance and soul.

Music Mondays are held every other Monday at Pingree Park on Pingree Park Road in Londonderry. The shows are free of charge and geared toward all ages. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and picnic dinners.

In the case of inclement weather, the show may be moved to The Old Town Hall in South Londonderry. Check www.londonderryvt.org or Londonderry Town Parks on Facebook for updates.

