Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 5, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the August 1, 2018 Selectboard Meeting and August 1, 2018 Executive Sessions

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Dean, Jewett ROW across Loomis Property

5. Appraisal Update; Wanda Purdy

6. UDB Revision; Accessory Use Change

7. Water Department Update; Jeff Holden

8. Sign Certificate of Completion for 2016 Bond

9. Grant Approvals: Municipal Planning Grant; Historic Preservation Grant

10. New Business/ Next Agenda

11. Executive Session to review Wayfinding Contract negotiations

12. Executive Session to Discuss Contracts with US Cellular and Sprint

13. Executive Session; Continue Annual Review of Town Manager

14. Adjourn