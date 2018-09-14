GMUSD Board meeting agenda for Sept. 18, 2018
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a meeting a 6 p.m. on Tuesday September 18, 2018 in the Library Learning Commons at Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester. Below is its agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. August 21, 2018 Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS: a. Public Comments b. Board Comments
V. EDUCATION PRESENTATION:
VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORT:
VII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Policies, Second Read/Approval b. Food Services c. Committee Appointments, Updates, and View Chart
VIII. NEW BUSINESS: a. Regularly Scheduled Meeting Change b. Board Retreat
IX. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS: a. TBD – Cavendish Town Elementary School
X. ADJOURNMENT:
