‘Real’ cobbler or not, the taste will satisfy

This is one of those recipes that brings out your darker side, because you can keep eating and eating and not stop.

Not only is it outrageously good, but it seems never to fill you up. I hesitated on using the name cobbler because, being a purist of sorts – some may even say stubborn Yankee– a cobbler should resemble a cobblestone street on top.

This doesn’t, but with one bite and I really don’t think you will care one bit.



1/4 cup flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup sour cream or plain yogurt

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

3/4 cup chopped, fresh strawberries

3/4 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Grease an 8-inch square pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

In a large bowl, blend flour, sugar and nutmeg well. Add sour cream, lemon zest, lemon juice, egg yolks and butter, stirring until smooth.

In a clean, dry bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, using an electric mixer on high.

Fold in half the meringue until completely blended. It may take a minute because of the thinness of the batter. Fold in the remaining meringue until completely incorporated. Fold in all berries and pour into prepared pan.

Sprinkle additional sugar on top if desired for an extra crispy crust and bake 35 minutes, or until the top has turned a tan color and is cracking.

You cannot use the toothpick or fingertip test here because the cake will not feel done.

Remove from oven to cool slightly before serving hot or cover and refrigerate until completely chilled before serving.