Okemo Resort hires new F&B director

Jason Palmer has been named director of food and beverage for Okemo Mountain Resort, overseeing all aspects of the resort’s culinary operations on a year-round basis.

A native Vermonter originally from Colchester, Palmer started skiing when he was 5 and competed on his high school ski team. He is a graduate of the University of Vermont. While attending college, he worked in restaurants and “got hooked” on the creativity and energy of the industry.

Palmer worked his way into a management position and has spent the last 15 years pursuing a career in food and beverage. He worked as the beverage manager at The Mountain Washington Hotel, in Bretton Woods, N.H., an, in Vermont, as food and beverage director at Burke Mountain, Trapp Family Lodge and Mount Snow. He was a regional sales manager with U.S. Foods, and he owned a restaurant, called Allium, in Waterbury.

Palmer is looking forward to rebranding some of the resort’s restaurants and increasing the profitability of Okemo food and beverage operations.

“There are some innovative things we can do that will be attractive to our guests,” said Palmer. “We have a lot of repeat business from guests who have been visiting Okemo for years, and they want to see variety. I’m looking forward to offering that.”

When he is away from his office, Palmer enjoys spending time with his two children, ages 8 and 11. He is an avid outdoorsman who likes to ski, hike, go to the gym, and, of course, he likes to cook.

More information about Okemo Mountain Resort is available by calling (802) 228-1600 or visiting okemo.com.