Don’t get into a jam while making jam

Many of you may “put up” vast amounts of jams or jellies during the fall, but let me warn you about one mistake often made.

I never make more than a 6-cup batch at a time, because any more and the pectin has difficulty setting up.

As we all know, pectin’s worst enemy is heat and by making more than 6 cups at a time, the longer your jam or jelly is on the stove, cooking away. This of course results in the pectin is taking on heat more than it should.

6 cups blackberries, rinsed and drained well*

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 (1.75 ounce) package dry pectin

Put blackberries into a large saucepan and mash well.

Stir in pectin and bring to a boil over high heat, constantly stirring when starting to boil.

Stir in the sugar, honey lemon juice, continue boiling for 1 additional minute, constantly stirring.

Remove from heat, skim off any noticeable foam and let cool 30 minutes.

Ladle in prepared containers, cover and let cool in refrigerator.

*If the blackberries are just ripe, no pectin will be needed but if you see that the blackberries are quite soft, follow recipe.