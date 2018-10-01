Don’t get into a jam while making jam
The Yankee Chef | Oct 01, 2018 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
Many of you may “put up” vast amounts of jams or jellies during the fall, but let me warn you about one mistake often made.
I never make more than a 6-cup batch at a time, because any more and the pectin has difficulty setting up.
As we all know, pectin’s worst enemy is heat and by making more than 6 cups at a time, the longer your jam or jelly is on the stove, cooking away. This of course results in the pectin is taking on heat more than it should.
6 cups blackberries, rinsed and drained well*
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup honey
1 (1.75 ounce) package dry pectin
Put blackberries into a large saucepan and mash well.
Stir in pectin and bring to a boil over high heat, constantly stirring when starting to boil.
Stir in the sugar, honey lemon juice, continue boiling for 1 additional minute, constantly stirring.
Remove from heat, skim off any noticeable foam and let cool 30 minutes.
Ladle in prepared containers, cover and let cool in refrigerator.
*If the blackberries are just ripe, no pectin will be needed but if you see that the blackberries are quite soft, follow recipe.
