NY State accuses Cavendish man of ‘terroristic threats’

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A Cavendish man was arrested today on a fugitive from justice warrant issued by New York State and was arraigned in Windsor County Superior Court on felony charges of making “terroristic threats.”

Michael Mills, 32, appeared before Judge Timothy Tomasi and waived an extradition hearing saying, “I’m eager to defend myself against these charges.”

According to an “accusatory instrument,” the Saratoga County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s office alleged that on Wednesday, Oct. 3, Mills made phone calls to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility threatening to kill a Sgt. Marcel and saying, “I’m going to shoot up everybody, truth, justice and the American way, I guess that doesn’t apply anymore.”

The document went on to say that the alleged threats resulted in a “reasonable expectation or fear of the imminent commission of such offense … causing a heightened security alert for the operation and personnel of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.”

According to an affidavit by Matthew Steeves – one of the Vermont State Police troopers who took Mills into custody – the Saratoga Sheriff’s Department identified Mills via caller ID with the cell phone number he gave the county’s correctional facility when he was incarcerated there.

During the arraignment, Tomasi advised Mills of the rights he would lose by waiving extradition proceedings but Mills stated that he would do so. While Mills was signing the paperwork involved with the waiver, Deputy State’s Attorney Ward Goodenough told Tomasi that the state did not expect Mills would be held in Vermont for long, noting that the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office told him that they would come for him “right away.”

Late this afternoon, Saratoga Sheriff’s Investigator Kevin Herrick told The Telegraph that he was unaware that Mills had been arraigned and was in custody, but that as soon as they are notified, Saratoga Sheriffs will come to Vermont for him. Herrick said he could not comment on the case until Mills is formally charged in New York State.